Leaked! Chithha Movie FULL HD Version Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Torrent Sites: Siddharth's Film Hit by Piracy

Siddharth's latest release 'Chithaa', the Tamil language drama written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan in lead roles. It is an emotional drama that depicts the relationship between an uncle and his niece. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 01:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chithha Movie Leak: Actor Sidharth's latest Tamil drama 'Chithha', which arrived in cinemas on Thursday (Sept 28), was leaked online within hours of its release. The development is expected to have left the makers disappointed as the full film in HD print has been leaked online and made available for free download on several piracy websites. 

According to a Times Now report, the entire film has been copied in HD quality for internet users to view and download Chithha. 

Actor Sidharth's 'Chithha' was not the only film that became a victim of piracy. Earlier on Thursday, three other films - 'Fukrey 3', 'The Vaccine War' and 'Chandramukhi 2', which were released in theatres, witnessed the same fate and leaked online in full HD print. The film were shared on several platforms inlucindg Tamilrockers, Telegram, Filmyzilla, Movierulz and other Torrent websites. The movie leak in the intial days of its release leads to dent in the overall business of the film. 

In the recent past, several releases, including Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family', Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shehzada', Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' were also leaked, despite strict measures taken by the makers. 


Speaking of actor Siddharth's latest release 'Chithaa', the Tamil language drama written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan. It is an emotional drama that depicts the relationship between an uncle and his niece. The film is produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment. Vishal Chandrasekhar and Dibu Ninan Thomas composed the entire score and background music for the film. Cinematography by Balaji Subramaniam.  

The film had invited curiosity when noted actor Kamal Hassan dropped its official poster. In a video, Hassan said, "Chithha is a short form of Chithappa, which means father's brother. And the story is a unique story. I am not going to give any spoilers and I think the film has an interesting premise. And I am very sure that Siddharth will do perfect justice for a theme like that."

