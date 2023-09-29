Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and entertainment world. Four films - Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3, P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2' and Boyapati Sreenu's 'Skanda' arrived in theatres on Friday (September 28).

Actor Michael Gambon, 82, who played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the famous movie series 'Harry Potter' died on Thursday.

Tamil actor Siddharth, who was interacting with the press at a promotional event of his latest release 'Chithha', had to leave the event mid-way after a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging and asked the actor to leave.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 41 on September 28, managed to take out some time from his special day for his fans. The actor stepped out of his house and met the fans, who had assembled outside his house to wish him. The actor greeted them and cut his birthday cake with them.

