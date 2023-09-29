LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Disha Patani Mobbed By Kids After Dinner Outing
Four films - Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3, P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2' and Boyapati Sreenu's 'Skanda' arrived in theatres on Friday (September 28).
Actor Michael Gambon, 82, who played the role of Albus Dumbledore in the famous movie series 'Harry Potter' died on Thursday.
Tamil actor Siddharth, who was interacting with the press at a promotional event of his latest release 'Chithha', had to leave the event mid-way after a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging and asked the actor to leave.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 41 on September 28, managed to take out some time from his special day for his fans. The actor stepped out of his house and met the fans, who had assembled outside his house to wish him. The actor greeted them and cut his birthday cake with them.
Latest Film Update: Siddharth's Chithha Leaked Online
Actor Siddharth's latest Tamil drama 'Chithha', which arrived in cinemas on Thursday (Sept 28), was leaked online within hours of its release. The development is expected to have left the makers disappointed as the full film in HD print has been leaked online and made available for free download on several piracy websites. According to a Times Now report, the entire film has been copied in HD quality for internet users to view and download Chithha.
Bollywood News: Disha Patani Brutally Mobbed By Kids
Actress Disha Patani had stepped out for a dinner outing in Mumbai on Wednesday night when the actress got mobbed by a bunch of kids. She was accompanied by her former rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. As they exited the restaurant, Disha got surrounded by children who asked her for some help. The actress had to struggle to make her way to her car. A paparazzo account shared the video of the incident and hailed the actress for maintaning her calm when the incident took place.
Actor Siddharth Leaves Film Event Mid-Way Following Disruptions By Protestors
Tamil actor Siddharth's film 'Chithha' released in theatres on Thursday. As the actor was interacting with the press during a promotional event of the film, he was left surprised after a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. The protestors disrupted the event and asked the actor to stop it immediately. The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging. Siddharth, who was seen seated for a few minutes, left the theatres after the situation worsened.
Bollywood News: Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Teaser To Be Out Soon
The teaser of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' will be dropped by the makers on Friday (Sept 29). The film is billed a pan-India 'mass entertainer' and set in a futuristic world and promises to be a 'visual spectacle'. It is set to arrive in theatres on October 20 and will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Entertainment News: Ram Pothineni's Skanda Leaked Online In Full HD Format
'Skanda' is the latest heavy-action mass entertainer from Tollywood's star Ram Pothineni. For the first time in his career, Ram, who aced the mass avatar with Ishmart Shankar, layered up a bit more for Boyapati Srinu's Skanda. The film arrived in theatres on September 28 alongside Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence-starrer 'Chandramukhi 2' and actor Sidharth's emotional-drama 'Chithha'. However, within hours of its release, the film became a victim of piracy and was leaked on several torrent sites.