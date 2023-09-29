New Delhi: Tamil actor Siddharth's film 'Chithha' released in theatres on Thursday. As the actor was interacting with the press during a promotional event for the film, he was left surprised after a few pro-Kannada protestors walked into the venue, raising slogans. The protestors disrupted the event and asked the actor to stop it immediately. The protestors said that the program is unnecessary when the Cauvery issue is raging. Siddharth, who was seen seated for a few minutes, left the theatres after the situation worsened.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and soon went viral, leaving netizens shocked. A few users stated how interrupting a film promotional event for a political issue was not right.

"It definitely maybe an issue but politics point interfering into movies is worst. But interrupting a Movie promotion and making him to leave is so badd," wrote one. "It's cowardice act by protesters," wrote another.

Meanwhile, actor Prakash Raj also reacted to the incident and shared the shocking video on his X handle. He wrote, "Instead of questioning all the political parties and its leaders for failing to solve this decades-old issue... instead of questioning the useless parliamentarians who are not pressurizing the Centre to intervene.. Troubling the common man and Artists like this can not be accepted.. as a Kannadiga .. on behalf of Kannadigas.. Sorry Siddharth."

CAUVERY WATER ROW - KNOW WHAT THE PROTEST IS ABOUT

Southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are once again at loggerheads over the Cauvery water-sharing issue following the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s directives to release water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu at a time when several taluks in the state have been declared drought-hit. Several pro-Kannada organizations, farmer groups, and labour unions called for a protest and announced a bandh in Bengaluru on September 26. Now the group has once again called for a state-wide bandh on September 29 due to which theatres will remain shut.

CHITHHA

Speaking of actor Siddharth's latest release 'Chithaa', the Tamil language drama written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. The film stars Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan. It is an emotional drama that depicts the relationship between an uncle and his niece. The film is produced by Siddharth Edagi Entertainment. Vishal Chandrasekhar and Dibu Ninan Thomas have composed the entire score and background music for the film. Cinematography by Balaji Subramaniam.