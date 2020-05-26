‘Minnal Murali’ film set vandalised in Kerala for 'hurting religious sentiments', CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of strict action

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of strict against the people who allegedly vandalised the sets of Malayalam film ‘Minnal Murali’ on Sunday. The set, resembling a church, was erected on the banks of river Periyar in the outskirts of Kochi. The alleged miscreants found the set to be hurting religious sentiments as it was built near a temple.

In a Facebook post, the leader of a right-wing group called AHP, Hari Palode, congratulated a district leader of "Rashtiya Bajrang Dal" for destroying the set raised in the sand bed of Periyar in Kalady, near a temple. He has also posted photos of alleged vandalism on his timeline.

The case prompted a sharp reaction from CM Vijayan and he said, "Such an act should not have happened in our state," reports news agency PTI.

Referring to the incidents of targeting film sets and crew of movies in other parts of the country allegedly by certain 'communal elements' as part of implementing their communal agenda, the Chief Minister said, "This was not accepted by the people of this country."

"All these are done by a particular sect of communal element in our country. A common sentiment prevails against them in the country," he said.

Noting that the movie set was constructed in March by spending lakhs of rupees and shooting was stopped due to lockdown, Vijayan sought to know, "what religious sentiment was hurt" due to the erection of the film set there.

"Everyone knows why such a set was created. Kerala is not a place for such communal elements to indulge in vandalism. Strong action will be taken against this act," he added.

According to a report in Zee Hindustan, one person was taken into custody on Monday in connection with the case by Perambavur Police.

Expressing anguish over the attack, actor Tovino Thomas, who headlines ‘Minnal Murali’, said that the "contractual set" of film "was destroyed by a group of "racialists".

The first schedule of the film was in progress in Wayanad when this for the second schedule was constructed in Kalady. The shooting could not take place due to the lockdown.

"For this, we had the rightful permission from the authorities concerned. And as we were about to start shooting in this set which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others", Tovino said.

"It is during this prevailing uncertainty that this contractual set was destroyed by a group of racialists. The reasons they cite for this unceremonious act are not understood to our senses till now," the actor wrote on his Facebook page.

"We have heard of movie sets being vandalised by religious fanatics in northern parts of the country. Now, it’s happening to us right here. It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings," he said.

Tovino also tweeted that the team has decided to go ahead with a legal proceeding.

It has caused us a lot of distress, and even more of anxiety. We have decided to go ahead with the legal proceedings. #MinnalMurali pic.twitter.com/myYXNWnm1n — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) May 25, 2020

Producer Sofia Paul also reiterated the same point as Tovino and said it was wrong to do so as it was a labour of two years.

(With PTI inputs)