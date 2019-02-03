हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nabha Natesh

Nabha Natesh roped in for 'iSmart Shankar'

Nabha Natesh roped in for &#039;iSmart Shankar&#039;

Actor Nabha Natesh made her Telugu debut with Nannu Dochukunduvate. For this film, she paired up with Sudheer Babu, who also produced the movie which was a RS Naidu directorial. The film was a blockbuster and undoubtedly, half of the credit goes to Nabha for her amazing performance. Nabha has done a film in Kannada as well. She is pretty busy in the industry now.

She has also been roped in to play one of the lead actresses in Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja which is being directed by VI Anand. It is said that Nabha will be seen in a glamorous role in this film. 

Actor Ram’s upcoming movie ‘iSmart Shankar’ is his first film with director Puri Jagannadh. 

While Nidhhi Agerwal had earlier been confirmed as one of the female leads, the team has now locked Nabha Natesh as the other heroine. Nabha is said to be playing a typical Hyderabadi Girl in this film. 

The film’s shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad. The film is expected to have a spellbinding action sequence by the actor Ram. The energetic star will be seen in a new and stylish look in the movie.

Actors Puneeth Issar, Satya Dev, Milind Gunaji, Ashish Vidyarthi and Get-up Srinu will be seen in supporting roles. Mani Sharma is composing music for the film and Raj Thota is handling the cinematography.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing ‘iSmart Shankar’ under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banner in association with Puri Connects. The makers are planning for May release. 

