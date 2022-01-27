हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna claims he was FALSELY quoted regarding Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Renowned actor Nagarjuna slammed media reports for falsely quoting him on his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Just when it seemed that the dust had settled on the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had to go public on Thursday to clear the air on his stand on the matter.

In recent media reports, Nagarjuna had been quoted as saying that it was Samantha who had pushed for the divorce and not Naga Chaitanya, who`s the superstar`s son. A number of Telugu publications even claimed that Nagarjuna had discussed the issue with them.

The reports are said to have upset both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, which provoked Nagarjuna to make his displeasure with the media known to all.

 

Requesting the media to stop spreading "rumours", Nagarjuna said: "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news."

He concluded his message with the hashtag: "#GiveNewsNotRumours."

