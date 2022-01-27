हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls while skiing, thanks instructor for 'saving her' - Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared an appreciation post for her skiing instructor Kate on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu falls while skiing, thanks instructor for &#039;saving her&#039; - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'The Family Man 2' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Switzerland where she's learning how to ski with her instructor Kate McBride. The actress has been sharing her progress as a newbie skiing learner on Instagram for the past few days. 

Recently, she shared a video of herself falling down while skiing at a high speed - Samantha disclosed that this was only one of her hundred falls while learning the skill. In the caption of the post, she said she was 'saved' by her skiing instructor Kate who was also recording the video.

Even though Samantha fell, she had a pretty impressive start and seemed to be doing really well.

Watch the video here:

 

In an earlier post, Samantha had penned an appreciation note for her instructor Kate for training her.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the song 'Oo Antava' in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The song much like the film has gained immense popularity across the country.

On the personal front, she headed for divorce with Naga Chaitanya last year and the two had announced the same through a joint statement. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

