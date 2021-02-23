Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish teaser goes viral- Watch

New Delhi: The much-anticipated teaser of Nani starrer ‘Tuck Jagadish’ was dropped on Tuesday (February 23). The teaser was released on the birthday eve of south superstar Nani.

The Telugu film’s teaser keeps the audiences hooked with its powerful background score and picturesque sequences. It starts with Nani’s character tending to an injured rooster in a cockfight. The teaser, then, introduces other characters, including the antagonist, played by Daniel Balaji.

Check out the teaser below:

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it became one of the top trends on Twitter. Fans also wished their favourite actor Nani on the eve of his birthday.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and marks his reunion with Nani after ‘Ninnu Kori’ in 2017. The star cast also includes Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

‘Tuck Jagadish’ is slated for a worldwide release on April 23rd, 2021.

Earlier, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, the romantic song titled ‘Inkosaari’ from the Telugu film, was released. The song is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Kaala Bhairava, while the lyrics are penned by Chaitanya Prasad. It is composed by SS Thaman.