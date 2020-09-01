South star Nani's top 5 movies which you can't miss!

New Delhi: South superstar Nani aka Naveen Babu Ghanta has a rich body of work which has helped him carve a niche place in the industry. The 36-year-old star made his debut in 2008 release Ashta Chamma. He went on to star in several hit Telugu and Tamil ventures.

Nani starred in commercially acclaimed movies like Ride, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu, Ala Modalaindi, Pilla Zamindar, Eega, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Yevade Subramanyam, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, and Jersey, Gang Leader.

His upcoming venture 'V' is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. So, here's a list of some of Nani's exceptional outings on-screen:

Ashta Chamma

Nani's debut film ‘Ashta Chamma’ started the rom-com trend once again in Telugu cinema when the action entertainers were ruling the roost. An adaptation of 'The Importance of Being Earnest' played by Oscar Wilde, the movie’s plot, direction, and Nani’s adorable performance helped this movie become an overnight box office success.

Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu

Directed by debutante Tatineni Satya, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu is considered to be a landmark film in Nani’s career for he made the film his own starring as a poor villager, who is extremely passionate about Kabaddi.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

In this movie, Nani plays the role of a young man with an unusual problem, which makes his life more difficult than it should be, resulting in a hilarious watch for viewers. Nani’s performance as the absent-minded Lucky helped him win his first-ever Filmfare award as Best Actor Critics choice along with various other nominations.

Jersey

Jersey is an inspirational film about an out-of-work 36-year-old man, played by Nani, who after facing a lot of backlash decides to prove his worth by doing the only thing he knows - playing cricket. The film is being remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

V

‘V’ will showcase Nani in a never-seen-before role as he plays a cop who’s on a mission to avenge his wife’s brutal murder. ‘V’ marks the 25th movie of Nani’s career and the first star-studded Telugu movie to get an OTT release. With expectations amongst them being sky-high, one can’t wait to see how Nani packs a punch this September 5 with the film streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.