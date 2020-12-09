Niharika Konidela marries Chaitanya JV in Udaipur, see viral pics

New Delhi: South actress-producer Niharika Konidela married her fiance Chaitanya JV in a lavish ceremony on Wednesday in Udaipur. For the wedding, Niharika looked ravishing as a bride in a golden lehenga, which she accessorised with matching traditional jewellery. Chaitanya, meanwhile, complemented her in a bright sherwani. Pictures from the couple's special day have taken over the internet and how! It has been shared by their family members and fan clubs.

Here are the pictures from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding:

The wedding happens to be a family affair but a star-studded one with the presence of actors such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and many others. Niharika is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, who is Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's brother.

Sharing a picture from the wedding rituals, Nagendra Babu wrote an emotional note for his daughter. "It looks like the end of an Era.... Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school...just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7.. Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli," he posted.

The wedding rituals began earlier this week with sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Take a look at the photos here:

Congratulations, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV!