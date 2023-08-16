On Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday, Jr NTR Unveils His Intense Thrilling FIRST LOOK As 'Bhaira' From 'Devara’

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the biggest films of 2024, ‘Devara’ starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Touted to be a larger-than-life, big-budgeted and performance-oriented entertainer, the film marks Saif Ali Khan's Telugu debut. Celebrating the actor’s birthday today, NTR Jr introduced fans to Saif Ali Khan’s character named ‘Bhaira’ and unveiled his first look from the film.

In the official poster, Saif can be seen standing against the backdrop of serene water and hills. Looking all things intense and intriguing, this sure has come out as a great surprise for ‘Devara’ fans. Sharing Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, NTR Jr wrote: BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir ! #Devara

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on 5th April 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor. The film marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.