Payal Rajput confirms being part of 'Venky Mama'

Finally, putting an end to all the confusions, actor Payal Rajput reveals that she is part of Venky Mama. The actor shared a selfie on her official Instagram page where she is dressed up and ready with makeup to go for the shot. She captioned it as, “Super excited fr new Telugu movie #venkymama.” (sic) This one photograph which the actor shared has made everything fall in place.

While the actor is making headlines for being part of this multi starrer film, which has Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles, the makers have not given any confirmation. From Rakul Preet Singh signing and walking out to Raashi Khanna replacing her, all the names have been floating around.

It was the name of Payal Rajput that we were hearing constantly and finally, the actor herself revealed that she is part of this film which is directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra).

The shoot of the film happened at Lonavala for the first schedule and second schedule is happening at Rajahmundry, on the banks of River Godavari. According to the makers, the film will be a commercial outing, but they are attempting something new and that is going to be a surprise to all of us later.

Produced by Suresh Babu Daggubati under Suresh Productions, the film will have music by SS Thaman. This young composer has already delivered some peppy tunes for this flick and they will be unveiled pretty soon. Details of the technical crew and other members of the supporting cast are yet to be revealed.