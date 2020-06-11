Penguin trailer: Keerthy Suresh's impressive act in this Amazon Prime thriller will leave you intrigued - Watch

New Delhi: South actress Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in 'Penguin', a thriller which will release on Amazon Prime Video. Come June 19, 2020 and fans will get to watch yet another path-breaking performance by this National Award-winning actress.

Directed by debutant Eashavar Karthic and produced by Karthi Subbaraj, the trailer of Penguin has released and is edgy, gritty and chilling at the same name.

Watch Penguin trailer here:

The story of a mother, her lost child and a mysterious masked character will send chills down your spine.

Keerthy Suresh starrer is high on the buzz word and fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the OTT platform. She plays a mother in this female-oriented mystery thriller. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Talking about the project, the actress said: “Penguin has definitely been one of the most exciting and interesting projects I’ve worked on. As a mother, Rhythm (her character) is both gentle and caring, but also fiercely determined. She’s complex, but authentic, and I think that will really strike a chord with audiences. I had a wonderful time working with the incredibly talented Eashvar Karthic to bring the story to life. It will be great to see a film in Tamil, Telugu that will be appreciated by audiences around the world.”

The National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is a stunning performer. She received the national honour for playing the role of actress Savitri in 2018 release 'Mahanati'. She has featured in a number of blockbuster Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies respectively.