Prabhas Unveils Salaar Filter For Fans On Instagram, Teaser To Be Out On December 1

NEW DELHI: Hombale Films 'Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire' is among the much-awaited films to come out of Indian cinema this year. While the teaser that was released a few months ago had left fans and audiences excited about the film, the masses were waiting for more assets from the film to come out.

To take the excitement of the fans to the next level, the makers announced the arrival of the trailer for December 1, 2023, and now to bring an exciting chance to be a part of 'Salaar' Army, the makers have launched an Instagram filter of 'Salaar: Part 1: CeaseFire'.

To increase the excitement of the masses, in a recent surprise, the makers treated the fans with a special surprise that gave them a chance to be part of the Salaar Army as they launched #SalaarFilters on the leading social media platform.

Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "Enter the world of #Salaar, try the filter now on @instagram and share your excitement"

The 'Salaar' special filter launched by the makers will give the fans and the audience a chance to create posters of themselves as well as 'Salaar' posters. Moreover, the audience are also eagerly waiting to see the 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas coming together for the first time to deliver a one-of-a-kind big-screen cinematic wonder.

SALAAR

Hombale Films 'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju and Madhu Guruswamy among others will be seen in key roles. Simrat Kaur, who is known for her work in Telugu and Hindi cinema, will be seen in an item number in the film.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023. It will face a clash with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, which is also releasing on the same date.