Pushpa 2 Fahadh Faasil First Look: On Actor's Birthday, Meet Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi: Ever since its announcement Pushpa 2 The Rule has been eagerly awaited by the audience. Kickstarting the Pushpa's rule with a video asset that started the hunt for Pushpa, the makers treated the audience with a thrilling first poster, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. As much as Pushparaj ruled the hearts of the audience, its was Fahadh Faasil aka Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who left a significant mark on the minds of the audience. Today, as Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his birthday, the Pushpa team has come to make this day even more special by launching a poster of his character from the film.

Marking the special occasion of Fahadh Faasil, team Pushpa shared a stunning poster to wish the actor. The makers further jotted down the caption while wishing Fahadh Faasil -

"Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance

Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise truly left everyone stunned with his performance. While the audience has seen just a little yet impactful appearance in the first instalment, they are eagerly waiting to watch more of him in Pushpa 2 The Rule. Fahadh is indeed one of the big reasons that the audience is waiting for the second instalment of the film.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film is all for its release on 22nd December 2023.