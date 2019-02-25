Rakul Preet Singh out of 'Venky Mama', bags 'Manmadhudu 2'

Rakul Preet Singh did not have any Telugu release last year. When asked, she said she was busy with her projects in Tamil film industry, as well as Bollywood too. Her recent film 'Dev', which was simultaneously released in Tamil, as well as in Telugu received a mixed response at the Box Office.

During the promotions of 'Dev', Rakul said that she is part of 'Venky Mama' and also that she is pretty excited to team up with Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya. She revealed that she will be kickstarting the shoot from this week. But not, it has been reported that she is not a part of the project anymore. The actress reportedly walked out as she has bagged a bigger project.

Rakul chose to walk out of 'Venky Mama' as she has been roped in to play the leading lady in 'Manmadhudu 2', which will be directed by Rahul Ravindran. With this film, she will be paired next to Nagarjuna for the first time ever.

As per reports, Payal Rajput was also approached for 'Venky Mama', but the filmmakers zeroed in on Rakul. But now, as she isn’t there in the film anymore, the makers will reportedly rope in Payal of 'RX 100' fame.

To be directed by Bobby of Balupu, Power, Sardar Gabbar Singh and Jai Lava Kusa fame, 'Venky Mama' is being produced by Suresh Babu Dagguabti under Suresh Productions. If everything goes as per the plans, the film will release later this year or during Pongal, next year is what the sources say.