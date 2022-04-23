हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

Viral: KGF 2 superfan prints Yash aka Rocky Bhai's dialogue on WEDDING CARD! - See pic

The fan had adapted the famous 'violence, violence, violence' dialogue from Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' and replaced the word 'violence' with 'marriage'.

Viral: KGF 2 superfan prints Yash aka Rocky Bhai&#039;s dialogue on WEDDING CARD! - See pic
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: It's no secret that Yash's actioner 'KGF 2' has won fans' heart as it rocked the Box Office becoming the 7th highest-grossing Indian movie after earning over Rs 720.31 crores in a week. Fans have been smitten by actor Yash's charm and strong performance.

Now, the dialogues from the film have made their way into a fan's marriage card and netizens cannot get over the hilarious viral photo.

The fan had adapted the famous 'violence, violence, violence' dialogue from the film and replaced the word 'violence' with 'marriage'. He wrote, "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don’t Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can’t Avoid."

Check out the viral post here:

wedding

For the unversed, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh.

It stormed the Box Office like a tsunami and entered the Rs 700 crore in just 7 days.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2KGF: Chapter 2AdheeraYashViral newsRaveena tandonSanjay DuttKolar Gold FieldsViralKGF 2 marriage cardKGF 2 fans
Next
Story

Will Smith in India! Actor spotted at airport, gets massively trolled for Oscars slap incident - Watch

Must Watch

PT13M48S

Hanuman Chalisa Politics: Navneet Rana adamant on going to Matoshree