New Delhi: It's no secret that Yash's actioner 'KGF 2' has won fans' heart as it rocked the Box Office becoming the 7th highest-grossing Indian movie after earning over Rs 720.31 crores in a week. Fans have been smitten by actor Yash's charm and strong performance.

Now, the dialogues from the film have made their way into a fan's marriage card and netizens cannot get over the hilarious viral photo.

The fan had adapted the famous 'violence, violence, violence' dialogue from the film and replaced the word 'violence' with 'marriage'. He wrote, "Marriage, Marriage, Marriage, I Don’t Like It, I Avoid, But My Relatives Like Marriage, I Can’t Avoid."

Check out the viral post here:

For the unversed, the film stars Srinidhi Shetty, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Rao Ramesh.

It stormed the Box Office like a tsunami and entered the Rs 700 crore in just 7 days.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.