RRR Twitter review: Netizens floored by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, declare film as 'historical blockbuster'

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt hit the theatres on Friday (March 25) and it has left fans awestruck and memerised, proving that it was definitely worth the wait. For the unversed, the film's release date was delayed multiple times in the past due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

After the film's release, netizens have been flooding social media, especially Twitter to jot down their thoughts on the film and a majority of their reviews are highly positive and appreciative of the action drama.

It appears netizens enjoyed the climax scene as one of them described it as being 'next level' and many went gaga over the interval block in the film. They also praised Jr NTR and Ram Charan's exemplary performance and of course, the director SS Rajamouli for creating magic on-screen yet again.

Take a look at a few reviews by Twitterati:

#RRRreview #RRRMovie #RRR Jr.NTR & Ramcharan - Performance - 5/5

Screenplay - 5/5

Direction - 10/5

VFX - 4/5

Interval - =

Climax - Overaall - 5/5 B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-RRR Worth for your Money..Don't beleive any negative reviews...Book your Tickets..Enjoy — THALA AJITH FAN (@ivar_ramukG) March 25, 2022

Mark my words #RRRreview going to cross 300cr just in hindi it will be a huge blockbuster in hindi belt — Aamir (@F91784665) March 25, 2022

#RRR #RRRMovie review 5/5

pride of indian cinema , cried at climax

ntr and ram charan both did well 2nd half > first half .

actions scenes .

rrr > bahubali — san 2 (@San208939224) March 24, 2022

#RRR#Review "OUT OF THE WORLD " What a Terrific film, all credit goes to

One & Only #SSRajamouli. Don't Miss This 5/5. Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) March 25, 2022

There were only few seats booked in a theatre near me for #RRRHindi Now, it's housefull Positive Reviews are now in-charge #SSRajamouli Has Again Got A Winner #JrNTR & #RamCharan - You are going to get more fans from now #RRR #RRRMoive #RRRreview #RRRMovie Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) March 24, 2022

#RRR review Just one word - HISTORICAL BLOCKBUSTER Jesse (@pinkman_jesse27) March 24, 2022

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR released in theatres on 25th March 2022.