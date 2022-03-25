हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

RRR Twitter review: Netizens floored by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, declare film as 'historical blockbuster'

The pan-India film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli received rave reviews from fans on Twitter. Here are their initial reviews of the action-drama flick.

RRR Twitter review: Netizens floored by Jr NTR, Ram Charan, declare film as &#039;historical blockbuster&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram/RRR movie

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt hit the theatres on Friday (March 25) and it has left fans awestruck and memerised, proving that it was definitely worth the wait. For the unversed, the film's release date was delayed multiple times in the past due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

After the film's release, netizens have been flooding social media, especially Twitter to jot down their thoughts on the film and a majority of their reviews are highly positive and appreciative of the action drama. 

It appears netizens enjoyed the climax scene as one of them described it as being 'next level' and many went gaga over the interval block in the film. They also praised Jr NTR and Ram Charan's exemplary performance and of course, the director SS Rajamouli for creating magic on-screen yet again.

Take a look at a few reviews by Twitterati:

 

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR released in theatres on 25th March 2022.

