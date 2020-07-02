हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
samantha akkineni

Samantha Akkineni gives Spider-Man a twist of yoga

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu", has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Samantha Akkineni gives Spider-Man a twist of yoga

Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni turned into Spider-Man in a new picture she shared on social media.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she edited a picture of herself onto the poster of the 2019 film, "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

In the image, she replaced the character with a picture of herself doing a complex yoga position.

"When you laugh at others you should be able to laugh at yourself," she wrote on the picture.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is the sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film "Jaanu", has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

Samantha will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

 

Tags:
samantha akkineniSpider-ManYogaSpider-Man: HomecomingSouth actress
Next
Story

How Namrata Shirodkar fell in love with Mahesh Babu
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M16S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day