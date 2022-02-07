हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys fancy meal with her girl pals, looks red hot in bodycon top: Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier learning how to ski in the hills of Switzerland and even shared videos from her skiing experience.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is back from her Switzerland vacation, enjoyed a day out with fellow actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neerajaa Kona on the weekend.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi, who posted some cute pictures, had Samantha flaunt her new hairdo, as the duo is seen having a great time together. In one of the pictures, Samantha, Varalaxmi, and their costume designer Neeraja Kona, are seen waiting for their food to arrive, as they pose together.

 

In recent times, Samantha has been travelling a lot, as she always says travelling makes her feel alive. She was recently seen taking skiing classes in some hilly areas of Switzerland, while she is back to her job as she resumed work earlier this week.

 

On the work front, Samantha and Varalaxmi are to share the screen in an upcoming movie titled `Yashodha`. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, `Yashoda` is directed by Hari and Harish.

Samantha, who was last seen performing to a mass item number `Oo Antava` in Allu Arjun starrer `Pushpa`, will be a part of two bilingual movies, apart from her other projects.

Samantha will also make her Hollywood debut, while she is rumoured to enter Bollywood with an interesting movie as well.

