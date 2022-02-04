हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya unveils new look for next film 'Thank You', flaunts stunning transformation

'Thank You' is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, who has made some superhit movies such as '24', 'Manam' and 'Gang Leader'. It is slated to be released in the summer.

Naga Chaitanya unveils new look for next film &#039;Thank You&#039;, flaunts stunning transformation
File Photo

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya, who has reasons to celebrate despite his divorce, thanks to the success of 'Love Story' and 'Bangarraju', is currently shooting for his upcoming movie titled 'Thank You'. The latest picture from the sets of 'Thank You' show the actor's stunning transformation.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and posted a story featuring his most recent picture from the sets of 'Thank You'. 

Shot by the film's cinematographer P.C. Sreeram, this photo features Chaitanya in a profile pose, with a thick beard and sophisticated eyewear. It is reported that Naga Chaitanya, Rashi Khanna and other team members of 'Thank You' have been busy shooting in Moscow for the upcoming entertainer.

'Thank You' is directed by Vikram K. Kumar, who has made some superhit movies such as '24', 'Manam' and 'Gang Leader'. It is slated to be released in the summer.

'Supreme' actress Raashi Khanna is playing the female lead opposite Chaitanya. B.V.S. Ravi has penned the script of the movie being billed as a slice-of-life drama. 'Thank You' is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

