हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels people have forgotten her other works after 'Oo Antava'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song 'Oo Antava'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels people have forgotten her other works after &#039;Oo Antava&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

HyderabadSamantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her special song in 'Pushpa'.

During a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

 

"I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect 'Oo antava' to be such a hit pan-India," Samantha said.

The 'Rangasthalam' actress stated, "Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for 'Oo Antava' now."

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first special song 'Oo Antava Mama' has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in Devi Sri Prasad's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna- starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Samantha had earlier stated that she was reluctant to sign the item song, but Allu Arjun and director Sukumar believed that the song will turn out to be a sensation. Now that the actress is quite happy at the kind of attention 'Oo antava' has earned for her, she credits Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu filmsOo AntavaPushpa: The RiseAllu ArjunPushpa
Next
Story

Vishnu Vishal's Tamil actioner FIR to stream on Amazon Prime Video - Check date and other details!

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?