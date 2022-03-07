हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

Virat Kohli recreates Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa trend in his 100th Test match in Mohali, Watch

Virat Kohli had managed to score 45 in the first innings of first Test against Sri Lanka before he was clean bowled by the left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. 

Virat Kohli recreates Allu Arjun’s iconic Pushpa trend in his 100th Test match in Mohali, Watch
Virat Kohli entertains crowd with moves from Allu Arjun's Pushpa. (Source: Twitter)

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka which ended in three days in Mohali was a special occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli. He became the 12th Indian cricketer to turn out in 100 Tests for India and also surpassed 8,000 runs in Test cricket on Day 1 of the Test.

Kohli has become the sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs as India head to Bengaluru for the second Test with a 1-0 lead in the series. Although India batted in only one innings in the Mohali Test, Kohli kept the crown entertained with his antics on the field.

One of the most popular trends among the cricketers currently is from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa. From the movie’s dialogues to its songs, every aspect of the film has become a major hit with fans. On Sunday (March 7), a video of Indian stalwart Kohli imitating Allu Arjun’s iconic move from the film has gone viral on social media.

Kohli had managed to score 45 in the first innings before he was clean bowled by the left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya. The 33-year-old did not get a chance to bat again in his special match as the home team thrashed the visitors by an innings and 222 runs.

He made his Test debut in 2011 and since then he has gone on to score 8,007 runs at an average over 50. Watch Virat Kohli recreating Allu Arjun’s moves from Pushpa here…

Kohli thanked his family, teammates, coaches and the BCCI in a heartfelt message at the end of his 100th Test match that India won on the third day, beating Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs on Sunday. “Been a long journey to get here. Full of ups and downs and learnings. Would not have had it any other way. Thank you for all your support Flag of India, Raised hands,” Kohli started his message which was released on his social media handles.

The tweet included a video that captured moments from the Mohali Test, of his teammates and head coach Rahul Dravid congratulating him, celebrating the fall of a wicket and posing with his wife Anushka Sharma.

“Thank You. To all my family, teammates, coaches and BCCI. You have made this journey beautiful. Onwards and Upwards,” said a message in the video.

(with IANS inputs)

