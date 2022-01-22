Samantha deletes separation post with Naga Chaitanya and the real reason will SHOCK you!

New Delhi: The sensational actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently deleted the post announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya. And fans got all excited thinking about a possible patch-up. However, turns out the buzz is something else.

Burning down reunion rumours, Gulte.com claims that the recent activity of Samantha deleting her post is nothing but de-clutter stuff. The tweet reads: @Samanthaprabhu2

deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta & deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on!

Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Samantha have made any statement regarding the reunion as yet.

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

A few days back, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement and informed their fans about the decision. This broke a million hearts as they were seen as one of the perfect power couples in the south movie industry.