हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
naga chaitanya divorce

Samantha deletes separation post with Naga Chaitanya and the real reason will SHOCK you!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts last year, breaking a million hearts.

Samantha deletes separation post with Naga Chaitanya and the real reason will SHOCK you!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The sensational actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently deleted the post announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya. And fans got all excited thinking about a possible patch-up. However, turns out the buzz is something else.

Burning down reunion rumours, Gulte.com claims that the recent activity of Samantha deleting her post is nothing but de-clutter stuff. The tweet reads: @Samanthaprabhu2
 deletes her divorce post on Instagram. Even before one jumps in to what’s cooking, it’s learnt that #Samantha is going clutter-free on her Insta & deleting the posts that no longer relatable to her life. Sadly, Chay Sam may not reunite again as both moved on!

Neither Naga Chaitanya nor Samantha have made any statement regarding the reunion as yet.

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

A few days back, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement and informed their fans about the decision. This broke a million hearts as they were seen as one of the perfect power couples in the south movie industry. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
naga chaitanya divorceNaga ChaitanyaSamantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Naga ChaitanyaAishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorceDhanush divorceSamantha divorce
Next
Story

RRR big update: SS Rajamouli's film gets two release dates, set to arrive in theatres on March 18

Must Watch

PT12M40S

How Bhupendra Singh Honey's house got 10 crores - Bikram Singh Majithia