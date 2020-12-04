Seerat Kapoor's effortless transformation for 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma' is unmissable - In Pics

New Delhi: South star Seerat Kapoor, has won countless hearts in the Tollywood industry already! Not only has Seerat proved her metal in versatile acting, but she is also deemed one of the fastest-growing Telugu celebrities on social media.

Seerat’s career in the performing arts started as a choreographer on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor’s "Rockstar" and she made a smashing acting debut in Sujeeth’s “Run Raja Run” against Shrawanand, post which Seerat Kapoor went on to produce many blockbuster hits such as “Okkakshanam” “Touch Chesi Chudu” “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”“Krishna And His Leela” and many more. Her most recent film, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma”, which released on the OTT platform due to the COVID lockdown is said to be the actress’s best work, and we can see why!

Since her debut, Seerat Kapoor has been portrayed as the glamorous female lead in most of her movies; From the iconic hot red dress she sported in “Run Raja Run’ to the infamous black sequin-packed poster dress from the movie, “Touch Chesi Chudu”, We fell in love with them all!

The change of look we saw Seerat in for ‘Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma” was not just refreshingly gorgeous, but also a huge feather in the cap for the Tollywood beauty. The Girl-Next-Door makeover was most certainly not a big challenge for Kapoor, because she accepted with much grace and did it justice. Taking up the “No-Nonsense typical Tamilian girl” Seerat adopted a more subtle, desi girl avatar.

Moreover, to maintain her luscious dark hair in and as Vineetha, she also went under multiple hair-colouring sessions to ace the character to its perfection.

Not only did Kapoor prove her metal in acting with “Vineetha” but also showcased immense maturity and versatility in her art. That is exactly what we love about our dedicated and favourite Seerat Kapoor!