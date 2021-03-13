Shehnaaz Gill flaunts baby bump, shares BTS photo with Diljit Dosanjh from Honsla Rakh sets

NEW DELHI: Actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer Diljit Dosanjh seem to be having tons of fun shooting for their upcoming Punjabi movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ in Canada as seen from their social media posts. The film marks their first collaboration on a project and fans are already excited to see the duo share the screen together.

While there is still some months left for the film to arrive in theatres, the actors are keeping fans updated by sharing Behind The Scenes glimpses.

Shehnaaz recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the movie 'Honsla Rakh' with her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and as expected, the pictures have broken the internet. In the pictures, the 'Sat Shri Akaal England' actress is seen wearing a floral dress and looking at Diljit while he cradles her baby bump. We can say that their chemistry is evident from the photos and their fans can't control their excitement.

In the second picture, Shehnaaz is seen posing with a surprised facial expression as Diljit bends down and pretends to listen to the baby. Check out their post below:

Both Shehnaaz and Diljit shared the pictures on their respective Instagram pages. Shehnaaz captioned the photo saying, "xcited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh".

Diljit, who too shared the BTS photos from the sets, announced the release date of the film, saying it will be released during Dussehra. "#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021," wrote the singer along with feeding bottle and toddler emoji.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, 'Honsla Rakh' also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal in key roles.

Shehnaaz was recently making headlines after she appeared in rapper Badshah’s new music video 'Fly'. The music video was an instant hit among listeners as fans loved the chilled-out beats and her charming presence in the video.

On the other hand, singer Diljit Dosanjh earned a spot on the Social 50 chart by Billboard, owing to the release of his 11th album ‘G.O.A.T’ last year. He also won five PTC Awards for Best Actor for several Punjabi films in 2020.