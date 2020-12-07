हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Niharika Konidela

South actress Niharika Konidela all set for her wedding with Chaitanya, fans trend viral airplane pic!

The actress shares a picture of her airplane journey with family

South actress Niharika Konidela all set for her wedding with Chaitanya, fans trend viral airplane pic!
Credit: Twitter/ Niharika Konidela

New Delhi: Actress-producer Niharika Konidela's grand wedding preparations have begun and the Internet is flooded with amazing pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. On Monday, the actress uploaded a picture to Twitter, flying to Udaipur with her family and fiancé Chaitanya JV.

Actor Allu Arjun, Nihatika’s cousin, also shared pictures from his flight to Udaipur that are trending incessantly on social media. The actress simply captioned her picture with “Udaipur” and an aeroplane emoji with the #NisChay hashtag.

Check out the picture that has been trending:

 

 

The actress shared the same picture on her Instagram story and added a romantic picture of herself and Chaitanya JV together in the plane with the caption: "Hey you, Chaitanya...ready for this roller coaster ride?"

Niharika's brother and actor Varun Tej also shared the picture of the actress, Chaitanya, her father, actor-producer Naga Babu, and the rest of the family members travelling together in a flight and said  "Off we go."

Fans are super excited and can’t wait for the next pictures from the wedding.

 

