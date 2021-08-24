South heartthrob Allu Sirish teases pic with Chiranjeevi from family lunch!

New Delhi: South actor Allu Sirish is a popular name on social media. He often treats his fans with adorable clicks with his family and close ones. He recently shared a picture with mega star Chiranjeevi from the family lunch.

On the picture, he wrote, "From yesterday's family lunch (Came straight from gym, pardon the clothes )"

By the looks of it, the picture is from Chiranjeevi's birthday celebration. Being a family guy, Allu Sirish always makes it a point to spend time with his loved ones.

Fans are excited to see him in his next romantic outing Prema Kadanta. The film stars Anu Emmanuel opposite Allu Sirish. The movie is bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Shri Tirumala Production Pvt.