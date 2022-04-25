New Delhi: South sensation Kichcha Sudeepa is the latest celebrity to comment on the huge success of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' at the Box Office worldwide. The actor, at the trailer launch on 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever', spoke about the power and quality of regional films which is lacking in mainstream Bollywood movies.

He referred to a comment made by someone on pan-India films and stated that Hindi isn't a national language anymore.

At the trailer launch, he said, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Watch the video here:

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,"correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language"!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — -Ravi (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

Sudeepa's statement comes weeks after Home Minster Amit Shah urged citizens to adopt Hindi as an alternative to English all over the country. For the unversed, Shah's push for Hindi had irked several opposition leaders who expressed that coercing a language on everyone in the country isn't justtified.

Coming to Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2', it has been taking over the worldwide Box Office and raking in earnings like it's nothing! It has carved a place in the audiences' hearts and the craze isn't about to die down anytime soon.

In the first week of its release, the film earned Rs 720.31 cr, shocking everyone across the country. In its second week, it earned Rs 776.58 cr by Friday and crossed Rs 800 cr by the end of the second weekend, with its total collection at Rs 880 crore.