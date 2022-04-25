हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kiccha Sudeep

South star Kichcha Sudeepa says 'Hindi is no more a national language', praises Yash's KGF 2

Popular actor Kichcha Sudeepa praised Yash for the massive success of his latest pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' which has been performing phenomenally well at the Box Office.

South star Kichcha Sudeepa says &#039;Hindi is no more a national language&#039;, praises Yash&#039;s KGF 2
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: South sensation Kichcha Sudeepa is the latest celebrity to comment on the huge success of Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' at the Box Office worldwide. The actor, at the trailer launch on 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever', spoke about the power and quality of regional films which is lacking in mainstream Bollywood movies. 

He referred to a comment made by someone on pan-India films and stated that Hindi isn't a national language anymore. 

At the trailer launch, he said, "Someone said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's (the success) not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

Watch the video here:

 

Sudeepa's statement comes weeks after Home Minster Amit Shah urged citizens to adopt Hindi as an alternative to English all over the country. For the unversed, Shah's push for Hindi had irked several opposition leaders who expressed that coercing a language on everyone in the country isn't justtified.

Coming to Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2', it has been taking over the worldwide Box Office and raking in earnings like it's nothing! It has carved a place in the audiences' hearts and the craze isn't about to die down anytime soon. 

In the first week of its release, the film earned Rs 720.31 cr, shocking everyone across the country. In its second week, it earned Rs 776.58 cr by Friday and crossed Rs 800 cr by the end of the second weekend, with its total collection at Rs 880 crore.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kiccha SudeepKiccha Sudeepakichcha sudeepaKGF 2KGF: Chapter 2YashKGF 2 newsKGF 2 Box office collectionsKiccha Sudeep newsHindi languageIndia national languageBollywood films
Next
Story

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection in the second weekend: Movie may cross Rs 800 crore mark soon!

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Entertainment Show: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist to quit bollywood?