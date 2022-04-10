हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' breaks all records, enters 1000 crore club worldwide!

'RRR' narrates a fictionalised tale of India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India.

File Photo

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli’s RRR set another benchmark at the box office and entered the 1000 crore club worldwide within 16 days of its release. The only other films to have crossed 1000 crore globally are Dangal and Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2.

With this, the epic becomes the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtaking Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar and PK.

Interestingly, India's biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli's RRR was also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

 

RRR narrates a fictionalised tale of India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India and has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release, especially within the mass circuits.

The film included a star-studded lineup including Ram Charan, Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

 

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar distributed the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments and released on 25th March 2022.

