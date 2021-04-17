Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh dies, south celebs mourn his sudden death

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, Tamil actor-comedian Vivekanandan or Vivekh died on Saturday (April 17, 2021). He was at 59. On Friday, the actor was admitted to SIMS hospital, Chennai after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

According to his official health bulletin released by the hospital a day back, after being admitted he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The sudden demise of the Padma Shri actor-comedian sent shockwaves across the South film industry as celebs mourned his death at an early age.

Here's how the South film industry is reeling from the death of actor Vivekh:

#RIPVivek Can’t believe it. Life is uncertain. One of the best comedy actor of our Kollywood dies due to heart attack :-( — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) April 17, 2021

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir Heartbreaking.. Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY I hav always been his diehard FAN U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

I am deeply saddened about the passing of Padma Shri Dr Vivek. He will be cherished for his outstanding performance in Cinema, concern for nature & as a social activist. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family & friends. May he rest in peace.@Actor_Vivek #ripvivek pic.twitter.com/DzHlWDoo2W — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) April 17, 2021

You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir pic.twitter.com/d3kd9oHsqP — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 17, 2021

Shocked beyond words. Couldn’t hold back my tears. God took you from us too soon. Blessed in this lifetime to share a movie with you. Will always treasure the moments shared together. A true legend in the industry. A dark day to cinema! #ripvivek sir pic.twitter.com/uOBgGnNHrh — Aathmika (@im_aathmika) April 17, 2021

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

What a shock in the morning ! @Actor_Vivek is no more Cannot believe it! No words #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/MvCEYbxtTj — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) April 17, 2021

A Padma Shri recipient, actor Vivekh has worked with the likes of megastar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

Vivekh has featured in movies such as Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan and Sivaji to name a few. He has acted in more than 220 films.