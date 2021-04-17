हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
vivekh dead

Tamil actor-comedian Vivekh dies, south celebs mourn his sudden death

On Friday (April 16), actor-comedian Vivekh was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Before his demise, he was in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) according to an official health bulletin released by the hospital.

File photo

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, Tamil actor-comedian Vivekanandan or Vivekh died on Saturday (April 17, 2021). He was at 59. On Friday, the actor was admitted to SIMS hospital, Chennai after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

According to his official health bulletin released by the hospital a day back, after being admitted he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He was in a critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The sudden demise of the Padma Shri actor-comedian sent shockwaves across the South film industry as celebs mourned his death at an early age.

Here's how the South film industry is reeling from the death of actor Vivekh:

A Padma Shri recipient, actor Vivekh has worked with the likes of megastar Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

Vivekh has featured in movies such as Run, Saamy, Perazhagan, Unnaruge Naan Irundhal, Parthiban Kanavu, Anniyan and Sivaji to name a few. He has acted in more than 220 films.

vivekh dead vivekh dies actor vivekh dies tamil actor dead vivek dead RIP vivek
