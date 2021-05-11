Veteran Tamil actor 'Joker Thulasi' succumbs to COVID-19, fans and celebs condole his death

New Delhi: The veteran Tamil actor Thulasi, popularly known as 'Joker', succumbed to COVID-related complications on Sunday (May 9) in a Chennai hospital. The actor has starred in several films and plays as well. He made his debut with the Tamil film 'Ungalil Oruthi' directed by Devaraj-Mohan in 1976.

After that, he has starred in some well-known films such as 'Thamizhachi', 'Ilaignar Ani', 'Udan Pirappu', 'Avathara Purushan', and 'Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum'.

After the news of his death broke, many South celebs from the film industry and his fans took to Twitter to mourn his unfortunate demise.

Check out their tweets:

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm . pic.twitter.com/OUCdZqbnVm — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

So sad to hear the demise of joker thulasi. One of the best favorite actor of all time. Though he is no more with us alive due to Covid 19 he will be still alive in each and every fan through his acting skills and his timely comedy skills. May his soul rest in peace — SURYA VP (@SURYAVP7) May 10, 2021

Extremely upset to hear the news of acter Joker Thulasi’s demise. He started his career with me in stage dramas . Later he was acting in my serials my deepest condolences to his family — Kutty Padmini (@KuttyPadhmini) May 10, 2021

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus