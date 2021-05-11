हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Veteran Tamil actor 'Joker Thulasi' succumbs to COVID-19, fans and celebs condole his death

Veteran Tamil actor popularly known as 'Joker Thulasi' died of COVID-19 on Sunday (May 9).

Veteran Tamil actor &#039;Joker Thulasi&#039; succumbs to COVID-19, fans and celebs condole his death
Twitter

New Delhi: The veteran Tamil actor Thulasi, popularly known as 'Joker', succumbed to COVID-related complications on Sunday (May 9) in a Chennai hospital. The actor has starred in several films and plays as well. He made his debut with the Tamil film 'Ungalil Oruthi' directed by Devaraj-Mohan in 1976. 

After that, he has starred in some well-known films such as 'Thamizhachi', 'Ilaignar Ani', 'Udan Pirappu', 'Avathara Purushan', and 'Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum'.

After the news of his death broke, many South celebs from the film industry and his fans took to Twitter to mourn his unfortunate demise. 

Check out their tweets

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected the film industry to a great extent as many actors, directors have succumbed to the deadly virus in the past few weeks. Tamil director Thamira, actress Shashikala, actor Rahul Vohra, Tamil cinematographer, director KV Anand, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, and composer Shravan Rathod are some of the celebs that we lost due to the Coronavirus

