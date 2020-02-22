हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay

Vijay wants to watch 'Sorrarai Potturu' before signing his next?

When Sudha Kongura narrated her script to Vijay, he was impressed by it. However, he reportedly wants to watch her film "Sorrarai Pottru" before taking up anything. 

Vijay wants to watch &#039;Sorrarai Potturu&#039; before signing his next?
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: Southern star Vijay, who is busy with the shooting of his next film titled "Master" directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, might join hands with "Sorrarai Potturu" filmmaker Sudha Kongara.

According to pinkvilla.com, reports suggest that Vijay wants to first watch Kongara's "Sorrarai Potturu" before signing on the dotted line for her film. It is expected that Vijay will announce his next film after completing the shooting of "Master".

Vijay has already gone through the narrations from Kongara, Vetrimaaran, and Pandiraj, but he has not yet finalised the director, reports the portal.

When Sudha Kongura narrated her script to Vijay, he was impressed by it. However, the "Bigil" star reportedly wants to watch her film "Sorrarai Pottru" before taking up anything. Vijay expressed his concern, Kongara showed the actor some glimpses of the film and he was overwhelmed with her filming techniques.

According to the portal, Kongara is in final talks with Vijay.

Tags:
VijayVijay filmsSorrarai Potturu
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Kichcha Sudeepa's swag is just off the charts in Kotigobba 3 - Watch viral teaser

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Indian Railways' Fit India initiative: Do 30 squats & get free platform ticket at this railway station