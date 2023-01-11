‘Wrote 90 percent of the song within half a day, rest 10 percent took 1.7 years,’ says ‘Naatu Naatu’ lyricist on Golden Globe Award

Hyderabad: Lyricist of the song `Naatu Naatu` from the period action-drama film `RRR`, Chandrabose on Wednesday expressed gratitude after his film won the Golden Globe Award. Speaking to ANI, Chandrabose said, "I am very happy today. These are all very memorable moments for me. Winning the Golden Globe award, it`s a big thing for me. I didn`t even expect or dreamt of this thing."

He added, "First of all, I want to thank SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani for giving me the opportunity to write a song for RRR. Actually, it`s a very long journey while creating the song. I wrote 90 percent of the song within half a day and the remaining 10 per cent took one year seven months. My effort, hard work, patience have paid off." `Naatu Naatu` won the award for Best Original Score at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. `Naatu Naatu` a dance number featuring stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan was pitted against Taylor Swift`s `Carolina` from Where the Crawdads Sing, `Ciao Papa` from Guillermo del Toro`s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga`s `Hold My Hand` from Top Gun: Maverick, and `Lift Me U` from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, performed by Rihanna.

‘Naatu Naatu’ was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved. This lyrical composition of `Naatu Naatu` by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze. The song was also released in Hindi as `Naacho Naacho`, in Tamil as `Naattu Koothu`, in Kannada as `Halli Naatu` and in Malayalam as `Karinthol`.

Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. Meanwhile, RRR`s director SS Rajamouli and the film`s lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with `Naatu Naatu` composer MM Keeravaani.