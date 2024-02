Age-Old Factor: Age Might Be Just A Number But It Matters In Dating World, Survey Finds

How important is the age factor when it comes to dating? While love knows no boundaries, if you go by a survey conducted by dating app QuackQuack, 7 out of 10 people participating in a "comprehensive consumer study" arranged by the dating app, QuackQuack, reportedly said that age does factor in while choosing a partner. Sharing his insights on the survey, QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, commented, "While we see a lot of couples matching despite the unusual differences in their age, a lot more users skip potential perfect matches because of the same reason. The age-related stereotypes are changing, and thankfully so, but we still have a long way to go."

Older People Open To Dating, But Age-Factor Plays A Hindrance

The survey indicates that there is a rise in the number of seniors joining the dating club. However, they continue to face challenges. 36% of users between the ages of 40 and 50 revealed that they struggle more to find a compatible match than anyone below 35. They went ahead to say that there have been instances where the compatibility was off the charts, but they were rejected based on age. 41% of women from this age group explained how it is worse for women than for men.

Tier 1 City Residents Less Rigid About Age Difference

The findings of the study revealed that 45% of men exhibit a preference for women either younger or of a similar age to them, while 55% of women tend to match with men older than themselves. Additionally, it was observed that the ideal age gap for both men and women hovers around three to five years.

Examining preferences across different city tiers, about 33% of women in Tier 1 cities expressed more openness to dating younger men, and conversely, a similar percentage of men in Tier 1 cities were open to dating older women. However, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities displayed a more rigid outlook concerning age factors in dating, suggesting a split in dating preferences based on geographical locations and cultural nuances.

How Dating Norms Are Evolving Across Age Groups

A significant 45% of participants, both male and female, aged between 20 and 26, expressed a desire for a more open-ended approach to dating. Instead of focusing on a predetermined outcome, they are inclined towards experiencing love, navigating the intricacies of relationships, and ultimately determining if a lifelong commitment is in the cards. In contrast, those in the 30 to 40 age bracket are actively pursuing a life partner, showing a readiness to settle down.

19% of the younger age group cited this relaxed approach as a key reason for their preference to date within a similar age range. The older demographic, aged 30 to 40, demonstrates a more decisive and goal-oriented approach in their pursuit of a partner, while their younger counterparts tend to adopt a more easygoing stance.

Age-Related Stereotypes That Women Face

32% of female users above 40 from Tier 2 and 3 expressed concerns about the societal pressures and judgments associated with dating in the later stages of life. Within this demographic, 26% highlighted the perception that engaging in dating automatically implies a readiness for marriage, a stereotype they find limiting; 11% also complained about how people instantly tag them as indecisive because they believe dating is casually exploring your options without the headache of commitment, especially in smaller cities.

Age Factor Plays A Key Role

17% of men from Tier 1 and 2 cities are dating women older than them. The appeal lies in the maturity, kindness, and overall life stability that these women bring to the table. Conversely, 15% of women admitted to dating younger men at some point, yet only 8% reported sustaining a long-term relationship. The main challenge cited was a disparity in attitudes towards life and shared interests. This reveals that while initial attractions may exist, navigating the complexities of a lasting connection proves to be a nuanced challenge when age differences come into play.

The Survey Demographics

The app surveyed 13,000 men and women who took part in the online research from almost all tiers cities. While most are working professionals and business owners, a group of the respondents were students. The highest number of individuals hailed from metros like Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad and smaller cities like Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Indore. The participants' age group ranged between 22 and 50.