Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes About Singles' 'Plight' Flood Internet - Check Hilarious Posts
Rose Day memes: It's the day to celebrate your love with a bunch of roses! But if you are single, you might just not be too excited - not just about today, but the whole of Valentine's Week! Here are some funny memes that tickled our funny bones on Rose Day 2023.
- Rose Day is celebrated on February 7
- Valentine's Week kick starts with Rose Day, while Valentine's Day on February 14 marks the last day of the week
- Social media is full of memes and jokes with singles sharing their sentiments on these days of love
Valentine's Week kicks off with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. While it's a week to celebrate love and express your emotions, for singles this can be a 'meh' time. As couples gear up with their plans of gifts and outings and lots of mush, many singles on social media resorted to funny memes to express how they felt. Let's check out some memes shared on Instagram and Twitter that show how singles are reacting to this day of love.
Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes
This user says it all with the Hindi meme - they ask what will that person so taking a rose who is been taken to task daily by life!
The cute meme shows how singles might feel - getting up excited thinking of Rose Day and plonking on the bed the very next moment realising they are but single!
This user has his priorities set - not gulab, he wants gulab jamun!
On Valentine's Week, singles want to go MIA as this user points out.
Single people for straight one week #Valentinesweek #RoseDay pic.twitter.com/uIsZrIaQN3 — Thapa Kusum - कुसुम थापा (@Kusum22466) February 7, 2023
It's not Valentine's Day, there's a full week to express love with Rose Day, Hugs Day and so on. But what will singles do knowing it, asks this user with this funny 'Hera Pheri' meme.
Friend : Tujhe pata hai Valentine's Day se pehle Rose Day, Hug Day aise days aate hai.
Le Single Me : pic.twitter.com/xEdenGrGQD— Suyog Arvind Vengsarkar (@SuyogSr) February 4, 2023
