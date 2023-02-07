Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes About Singles' 'Plight' Flood Internet - Check Hilarious Posts

Valentine's Week kicks off with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. While it's a week to celebrate love and express your emotions, for singles this can be a 'meh' time. As couples gear up with their plans of gifts and outings and lots of mush, many singles on social media resorted to funny memes to express how they felt. Let's check out some memes shared on Instagram and Twitter that show how singles are reacting to this day of love.

Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes

This user says it all with the Hindi meme - they ask what will that person so taking a rose who is been taken to task daily by life!

The cute meme shows how singles might feel - getting up excited thinking of Rose Day and plonking on the bed the very next moment realising they are but single!

This user has his priorities set - not gulab, he wants gulab jamun!

On Valentine's Week, singles want to go MIA as this user points out.

It's not Valentine's Day, there's a full week to express love with Rose Day, Hugs Day and so on. But what will singles do knowing it, asks this user with this funny 'Hera Pheri' meme.

Friend : Tujhe pata hai Valentine's Day se pehle Rose Day, Hug Day aise days aate hai.



Le Single Me : pic.twitter.com/xEdenGrGQD February 4, 2023

