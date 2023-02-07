topStoriesenglish2570517
NewsLove
HAPPY ROSE DAY

Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes About Singles' 'Plight' Flood Internet - Check Hilarious Posts

Rose Day memes: It's the day to celebrate your love with a bunch of roses! But if you are single, you might just not be too excited - not just about today, but the whole of Valentine's Week! Here are some funny memes that tickled our funny bones on Rose Day 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 10:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rose Day is celebrated on February 7
  • Valentine's Week kick starts with Rose Day, while Valentine's Day on February 14 marks the last day of the week
  • Social media is full of memes and jokes with singles sharing their sentiments on these days of love

Trending Photos

Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes About Singles' 'Plight' Flood Internet - Check Hilarious Posts

Valentine's Week kicks off with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. While it's a week to celebrate love and express your emotions, for singles this can be a 'meh' time. As couples gear up with their plans of gifts and outings and lots of mush, many singles on social media resorted to funny memes to express how they felt. Let's check out some memes shared on Instagram and Twitter that show how singles are reacting to this day of love.

Rose Day 2023: Funny Memes

This user says it all with the Hindi meme - they ask what will that person so taking a rose who is been taken to task daily by life!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @does_it_makesense

The cute meme shows how singles might feel - getting up excited thinking of Rose Day and plonking on the bed the very next moment realising they are but single!

 

This user has his priorities set - not gulab, he wants gulab jamun!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anwer Writes (@anwer_writes)

On Valentine's Week, singles want to go MIA as this user points out.

 

It's not Valentine's Day, there's a full week to express love with Rose Day, Hugs Day and so on. But what will singles do knowing it, asks this user with this funny 'Hera Pheri' meme.

 

 

 

Also read: Happy Rose Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, and Quotes to Share with Your Beloved Today

 

 

  

Live Tv

happy rose dayRose Day 2023rose day memesRose Day greetings

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?