10 Unique celebrity baby names which are purely desi- check list

Unique Indian baby names: Our B-town celebs go to great lengths to ensure the name they choose for their kids is distinctive, eye-catching, and stunning. Not only celebrities but now even common people do a lot of research before naming their child. What is the meaning of the name, whether the name is stylish or not, whether it is too old fashioned, whether it will suit the personality of the child or not?

We come across a new name every other day but some names just make a bigger room and stay. So, here we have very desi baby names suggestions inspired by our very own Bollywood and cricketing celebrities.

1. Nitara

Actor couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter has a very unique name which in Sanskrit means "having deep roots".

2. Adira

Actress Rani Mukherjee and director/producer Aditya Chopra named their daughter 'Adira' which in Sanskrit translates as "the one who belongs to the powerful Lord Indra".

3. Hridaan

Designer Sussan Khan and actor Hritik Roshan have two adorable sons who are named Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan. The younger son, Hridaan name in Sanskrit means "good-natured person gift of heart".

4. Mehr

Celebrity duo, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi named their first child, a daughter 'Mehr' which in Punjabi (Gurmukhi) means "blessing".

5. Aryavir

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag named his elder son Aryavir which means "brave, courageous and fearless" in Sanskrit.

6. Svasti

Another cricketing legend named his daughter Svasti which means "well-being or lucky charm" in Sanskrit.

7. Nidhayana

Nidhyana in Sanskrit translates to "seeing, beholding, sight". Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and BJP MLA from Jamnagar, Gujarat Rivaba Solanki named their daughter 'Nidhyana' in 2017.

8. Vamika

Cricketing king Virat Kohli and gorgeous actress Anushka Sharma named their daughter Vamika' after the goddess Durga's name.

9. Aaradhya

Former Miss World actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan named their daughter 'Aaradhya' which means "propitiation (of a deity), Fit to be worshipped".

10. Aarin

Actress and phenomenal dancer Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene named their younger son 'Aarin' which is a Bengali origin name and means "the one having Mountain-like strength".