20 Rare Indian Names of Baby Girls and Boys Inspired by Love - Check Names and Exact Meanings

This is the season of love. Valentine's Week which culminates in Valentine's Day is just around the corner. But the celebration is not just of romantic love, but the pure emotion that exists in different forms. While there seems to be a spring in everybody's steps, if you are a new parent or would-be parents soon, your heart must be filled with a depeer love. In the journey of parenthood, one of the first steps that people take is finding a suitable name for their child. Naming one's child is something every parent is very serious about because our names become the extension of our personality. So if you are still looking for names, why not select one that means or is inspired by love - just like your baby and go with the season? Let's check out 20 Indian names - 10 names for boys and 10 names for girls - that are inspired by the feeling of love.

10 baby boys' names inspired by love and meanings

1) Aaradh: Deep rapturous love; adoration

2) Anurag: Love; affection; devotion; attachment

3) Baviyan: One who loves and is kind and generous

4) Mohan: A name for Krishna, one who mesmerized everyone

5) Moh: Love; worldly attachment; infatuation

6) Hrudaya: It stands for Love

7) Lavyansh: One who is beautiful, appealing

8) Ishtpreet: Love of God

9) Pavit: Love; a pious, lovely boy/man

10) Navpreet: New love, new affection

Also read: The Seven Special Days of Valentine's Week - know their significance

10 baby girls' names inspired by love and meanings

1) Aisha: One who lives a life of love and prosperity

2) Chahna: Love; renowned

3) Hetvi: Love; well-wisher

4) Pranaya: One who's born a leader; it stands for life and love

5) Preeti: Kindness, grace, love

6) Prema: One who's lovable, affectionate

7) Ridhima: Spring of love; one who's full of love

8) Swagatika: Love; Welcome

9) Idai: Awakening; Love

10) Kirishika: One who has love and kindness