20 rare, unique names of baby boys and girls starting with J - check complete list
Baby boy and girl names with J: If you thought the options for Indian names with the alphabet J are limited, think again. Go through our list and pick a beautiful name for your baby girl or boy.
- Choosing a beautiful name for our child is important
- Our names become an extension of our personality as we grow up
- There are many unique names for Indian babies starting with J
Baby names with J: Are you expecting a baby soon? Or are you already a new parent still mulling over the right name for your child? Naming one's child is a very auspicious and precious occasion for most parents. Our names become an extension of ourselves, so it's important to choose a beautiful name that will embody the personality we wish to see in our child. Often parents first zero in on a letter - maybe something matching with their initials, or considered lucky astrologically or simply just - and then select a name depending on the gender of the child. While names with letters A, P, S, and R are very sought-after, something like names with the alphabet J are both unique and uncommon, Here are some beautiful Indian names for baby boys and girls that you can choose from.
10 names of baby girls with J and their meanings
1) Jagariti: One who is enlightened wakeful
2) Jaahanvi: It stands for moonlight, river Ganga
3) Jamini: Night, flower
4) Jabeen: Smiling face (it's a name of Arabic origin)
5) Jaishna: Clarity; one who is clear and transparent
6) Jaishnavi: Victorious, goddess of Victory
7) Jaishree: Honour of victory
8) Jalaja: Lotus, one originating in the water; it's another name for Lakshmi, goddess of wealth
9) Jaleh: Morning dew or born in the rain (it's a name of Persian origin)
10) Janaki: Another name of Ma Sita, daughter of Janak
10 names of baby boys with J and their meanings
1) Jaahnav: A sage; it's the name of the Hindu Rishi who kept Ganga on his legs
2) Jagav: Born to the world
3) Jagbir: Warrior of the world, a brave man
4) Jagdeep: Light of the world; Light of the Universe
5) Jairaj: Lord of victory, Brilliant; Lord of victory
6) Jaisal: Famous folk
7) Joyjit: Winner of Happiness
8) Jeevan: Life, bringer of life
9) Jagrav: Awakened, vigilant, observing
10) Jai: Victory, triumph
