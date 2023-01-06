20 rare, unique names of baby boys and girls starting with J - check complete list

Baby names with J: Are you expecting a baby soon? Or are you already a new parent still mulling over the right name for your child? Naming one's child is a very auspicious and precious occasion for most parents. Our names become an extension of ourselves, so it's important to choose a beautiful name that will embody the personality we wish to see in our child. Often parents first zero in on a letter - maybe something matching with their initials, or considered lucky astrologically or simply just - and then select a name depending on the gender of the child. While names with letters A, P, S, and R are very sought-after, something like names with the alphabet J are both unique and uncommon, Here are some beautiful Indian names for baby boys and girls that you can choose from.

10 names of baby girls with J and their meanings

1) Jagariti: One who is enlightened wakeful

2) Jaahanvi: It stands for moonlight, river Ganga

3) Jamini: Night, flower

4) Jabeen: Smiling face (it's a name of Arabic origin)

5) Jaishna: Clarity; one who is clear and transparent

6) Jaishnavi: Victorious, goddess of Victory

7) Jaishree: Honour of victory

8) Jalaja: Lotus, one originating in the water; it's another name for Lakshmi, goddess of wealth

9) Jaleh: Morning dew or born in the rain (it's a name of Persian origin)

10) Janaki: Another name of Ma Sita, daughter of Janak

10 names of baby boys with J and their meanings

1) Jaahnav: A sage; it's the name of the Hindu Rishi who kept Ganga on his legs

2) Jagav: Born to the world

3) Jagbir: Warrior of the world, a brave man

4) Jagdeep: Light of the world; Light of the Universe

5) Jairaj: Lord of victory, Brilliant; Lord of victory

6) Jaisal: Famous folk

7) Joyjit: Winner of Happiness

8) Jeevan: Life, bringer of life

9) Jagrav: Awakened, vigilant, observing

10) Jai: Victory, triumph

