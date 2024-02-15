CBSE Board Exams 2024 Starts On February 15: General Tips For Students To Deal With Exam Stress

It's exam time once again with students across the country getting ready for their Board exams. For the CBSE Board, exams for Classes 10 and 12 will take place from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024, respectively. Meanwhile, the ICSE 10th exams will be held from February 21 to March 28, 2024, and the ISC 12th exams will be conducted from February 12 to April 3, 2024. Apart from the central boards, several students across the country will be appearing for their respective state Board exams. While the requirements for exam preparation vary from class to class and board to board, there are some generic tips that students of all classes can follow to cope with exam stress.

How To Manage Exam Stress

Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning School, shares, "Thanks to the rote learning method, students of all ages, even those who excel academically, start experiencing exam stress, which may result in physical and mental issues that cause students to perform poorly or forget what they studied." She offers some suggestions for helping students manage exam stress.

1. Maintaining a study schedule: To succeed in any exam, you must first remain organised and focus more on the most important topics rather than trying to cover everything simultaneously. Keep your study materials handy and well-structured to maximise productivity.

2. Focus on conscious learning: Students should shift their focus from learning to understanding their brains and behaviours rather than external content. Through conscious learning and self-regulation, students can develop competence and confidence, making them more resilient to exam challenges.

3. Follow stress-buster techniques: Adopt a positive outlook; take breaks, concentrate on your strong points, and incorporate relaxation techniques like regular yoga, meditation, deep breathing, or muscle relaxation exercises into your daily routine to help you keep calm and manage stress while studying.

4. Learn with a growth mindset: Students can perceive challenges as opportunities and improve their exam performance by changing their focus from grades to actual learning, which is about gaining knowledge for future success. This will also help students feel less stressed during exams.

5. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses: Worrying and overthinking during an exam is normal. It is highly important to evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and work towards self-improvement, which further leads you towards the path of success.

Giving tips to parents, Lina Ashar shares, "Parents should never compare their children's performance with another as it harnesses negativity. Parents should always support their children and boost their morale."