How To Manage Stress In Workplace And Not Be Overwhelmed - Experts Share 10 Tips

Stress is a word oft-repeated in the modern world but the implications are serious as excessive stress can lead to physical and mental health issues. While everyone feels stressed and anxious at some point, it is important to know how to deal with that stress and not let it overwhelm you. The week from October 30 to November 3 is observed as International Stress Awareness Week, which is hosted by the International Stress Management Association. The theme for this year is ‘Beyond Stress Management: From Stigma to Solutions’. The aim is to raise awareness regarding stress and how it can impact mental health. The awareness campaign is also aimed at educating people as to how to navigate these feelings, both in the workplace and personal lives. Experts share with us key tips to deal with workplace stress.

Workplace Stress Management Is Essential

Stress in the workplace is probably inevitable in majority of the jobs, but unless handled properly, it can have an impact on health as well as productivity and thus career growth. "Workplace stress can be a pervasive and challenging aspect of modern professional life. However, by implementing a few key strategies, individuals can effectively manage and alleviate this stress, leading to a healthier work environment and improved well-being," shares Foram Matalia, Clinical Psychologist, Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai. As Hemant Sethi, Managing Director, British Safety Council India, points out, good management of workplace stress benefits both the organization and its employees.

How to Deal With Stress At Workplace

Anvi, CEO of HyugaLife - an e-commerce platform for health and wellness in India - shares, "Workplace stress, it's something we're all too familiar with in the startup world. While we are result-oriented, we actively discourage long hours and weekend work. We believe a happier, less stressed team is a more productive and creative one.”

All three experts - Anvi, Foram Matalia and Hemant Sethi share key steps that can help in dealing with stress at the workplace. Here are 10 important points:

1. Prioritise Tasks With Time Perspective

"In a fast-paced work environment, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by an endless list of tasks and deadlines. To combat stress, it's essential to prioritise effectively. Identifying the most critical tasks and keeping a reasonable perspective on what can be accomplished in a given time frame is the first step. Recognise that not everything needs to be done immediately, and by focusing on essential tasks, stress levels can be kept under control," shares Matalia.

2. Take Regular Breaks

Promote taking short, regular breaks throughout the day, says Anvi. "A few minutes away from the desk can refresh the mind," she adds.

3. Be Attentive To Early Signs Of Stress

Hemant Sethi says some of the early signs of stress include poor concentration levels, low mood, feeling overwhelmed, depressed and being irritable. "Managers need to be more attuned to the signs of stress among their staff. Once managers identify the stress symptoms, they should encourage their staff to report them to the human resource department, a medical professional or an employee assistance programme, if the company has one."

4. Connect With Colleagues

Building positive relationships with coworkers is crucial for a healthy work environment, Matalia. The clinical psychologist adds, "Take time to understand their perspectives, challenges, and strengths. By connecting on a personal level, you not only foster a more supportive and collaborative atmosphere but also gain valuable insights that can help in your work. This interpersonal connection provides a constructive break from the daily grind and contributes to stress reduction."

5. Avoid Multitasking

While multitasking is often glorified, Matalia says it can be disastrous. "Many managers fall into the trap of multitasking, thinking it's an efficient way to handle numerous responsibilities simultaneously. However, multitasking often results in reduced productivity and increased stress. By dedicating specific time blocks free from meetings, calls, and interruptions, individuals can focus on one task at a time, improving efficiency and reducing stress."

6. Maintain Proper Communication

A good communication system can ensure that employees feel valued, experts share. Open and honest communication will make employees feel secure and they will know that they can discuss ideas, issues or concerns with their bosses or managers.

7. Make Time For Self-Care

"One of the most effective ways to combat workplace stress is by prioritising self-care. Regular exercise not only rejuvenates the body but also helps release endorphins, which are natural stress relievers. A commitment to exercise can significantly contribute to stress reduction and overall well-being," says Foram Matalia.

8. Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance is more than just an idiom or catchphrase, it is something that should be seriously pursued. "Emphasise the importance of maintaining a work-life balance. Ensure that team members take time off when needed. Actively discourage long hours and weekend work," says Anvi.

9. Practice What You Preach

Managers should actively promote a healthy lifestyle by having a good work-life balance, managing working hours, using full holiday entitlement and taking lunch breaks.

10. Build A Supportive Network

Creating a supportive network within the workplace is essential. Matalia says, "Cultivate trusting relationships with colleagues where you can openly share concerns and celebrate successes. Having a reliable support system can offer a sense of camaraderie and assistance in navigating work-related challenges, ultimately reducing stress."