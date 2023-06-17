Father's Day 2023: 6 Tips For New Dads - How To Be Your Child's Superhero

The journey of a parent is a rollercoaster ride and fatherhood is no different. In a world of changing priorities, shift in gender roles, and women juggling career and family life more extensively, men are gradually getting more and more hands-on when it comes to the daily upbringing of the child. Ahead of Father's Day 2023, Pallavi Utagi, the CEO and Founder of SuperBottoms, shares six indispensable tips that will help you unleash your inner superhero and become the ultimate Super Dad.

6 Key Tips For New Dads

"We understand that it is not only about navigating the challenges with ease but also about developing a bond with your child that will last a lifetime. So, fasten your seatbelt, put on your cape, and get ready to soar to new heights in fatherhood!" shares Pallavi Utagi as she lists essential tips for new dads.

1. Master The Art Of Presence

Being a 'super dad' means being present in every moment, says Utagi. "Quality time with your child is the secret ingredient that strengthens your bond and builds trust. Put away distractions, turn off your phone, and engage wholeheartedly with your little sidekick. Whether it's playing, talking, or simply cuddling, being present will make you their superhero," she says.

2. Provide Super Support

Superheroes thrive in partnerships and supporting your partner is crucial. Utagi says it's important to understand that parenting is a team effort, and your support is invaluable. Share household responsibilities, lend a helping hand, and provide emotional support. A harmonious environment where your child can flourish by standing by supermom's side at all times.

3. Embrace Cloth Diapering

Utagi urges parents to go eco-friendly. "Embrace cloth diapers with confidence and make a positive impact on your baby's well-being and the environment. Cloth diapers are a fantastic alternative as they are made of all cloth, eliminating the presence of harmful chemicals. Cloth diapers provide excellent waterproof protection, keeping your baby's skin dry throughout the night, and allowing your baby’s soft skin to breathe comfortably. They are designed to be washable and reusable, giving you more than 300 uses per diaper. Not only does this make diapering more economical, but it also adds a layer of convenience to your parenting journey," she says.

4. Cultivate Patience and Flexibility

Becoming a 'super dad' requires mastering the art of patience and adaptability. Parenthood is full of surprises and challenges, and things don't always go as planned. "Embrace the unexpected with a calm demeanor, adapt to new situations, and demonstrate unwavering patience. Your ability to handle unforeseen circumstances with grace will make you a true superhero," reminds Utagi.

5. Lead by Example

As a 'super dad', you are the ultimate role model for your child. Lead by example and embody the values you wish to instill in them. Show them kindness, respect, and empathy in your daily interactions. Demonstrate the importance of hard work, perseverance, and integrity through your actions. By being the hero they can look up to, you'll inspire them to become superheroes in their own right.

6. Prioritize Self-Care

Last but not least, even superheroes need to recharge their powers! "Don't forget to prioritize self-care amidst the whirlwind of fatherhood. Take time for yourself, whether it's hitting the gym, pursuing hobbies, or simply indulging in some much-needed rest," says Utagi. She adds that self-care is not a luxury but a necessity. "Prioritize your physical and mental well-being by finding time for activities that recharge your batteries. Whether it's exercising, reading, or pursuing hobbies, carve out moments to rejuvenate. Remember, a happy and healthy dad is better equipped to be a superhero for his child."