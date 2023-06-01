topStoriesenglish2616548
NewsPets
DOGS

5 Easy-To-Make Dog-Friendly Drinks To Beat The Heat This Summer Season

Keep your furry friend cool and calm this summer season by serving these easy-to-make refreshing dog-friendly drinks for summers. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Summers can be a challenging time for our furry friends
  • From dehydration and heatstroke dogs are susceptible to a range of issues during summers
  • Check summer drinks to make for dogs

Trending Photos

5 Easy-To-Make Dog-Friendly Drinks To Beat The Heat This Summer Season

Summers can be a challenging time for our furry friends, especially when it comes to staying hydrated. Just like humans, dogs also need to beat the heat and keep themselves cool and refreshed. Dogs are susceptible to heat and can face various difficulties during the hot season. Understanding the challenges they encounter is crucial in providing them with the care and attention they need to stay healthy and safe. From dehydration and heatstroke to paw pad burns and insect bites, dogs are susceptible to a range of issues during the hot months. 

By being aware of these challenges and taking appropriate measures, we can ensure our dogs have a comfortable and enjoyable summer while safeguarding their well-being. As a pet parent you can easily do this by serving  some delicious and dog-friendly drinks this summer. Here are five refreshing options that will not only quench their thirst but also make their tails wag with joy. 

5 Refreshing Dog-Friendly Drinks For Summers

Frozen Watermelon Delight

Watermelon is a fantastic fruit to help dogs stay hydrated. Cut the watermelon into small chunks and freeze them. Once frozen, blend the chunks into a smooth puree. Serve it in a bowl or freeze it in ice cube trays for a refreshing treat that will surely make your furry friend drool.

Also read: Beat The Heat: 10 Vegetarian Dog Treats To Keep Furry-Friends Cool During Summers

Pup-Friendly Popsicles

Popsicles are a summer favorite for many, including dogs. Create your dog-friendly version by making fruit popsicles. Mix water and chopped dog-safe fruits like bananas, strawberries, and blueberries. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or popsicle molds and freeze. Your pup will love licking these icy delights.

Coconut Water Cooler

Coconut water is a natural source of electrolytes and a great hydrating drink for dogs. Choose pure, unsweetened coconut water without any additives or preservatives. Serve it chilled in a dog-friendly bowl or pour it into an ice cube tray for a frosty treat.

Frozen Yogurt Surprise

Yogurt is a healthy snack for dogs, and when frozen, it becomes a tasty summer delight. Mix plain, unsweetened yogurt with mashed dog-friendly fruits like apples or bananas. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays and freeze. These frozen yogurt bites will keep your pup cool and satisfied.

Pawsome Punch

Treat your furry friend to a delightful and fruity Pawsome Punch, brimming with vibrant flavours. This refreshing beverage brings together the nourishment of fresh fruits and the hydrating properties of coconut water. Start by blending a mix of sliced watermelon, strawberries, and blueberries until smooth. Add a splash of coconut water for a tropical twist. Present the Pawsome Punch in a cool, dog-friendly bowl, and for an added touch, adorn it with a mint leaf. This drink is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, which serve as a rejuvenating and nutritious indulgence for your beloved furball.

(This article must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. If your dog has any health issues, then take professional advice before.)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!