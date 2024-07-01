Understanding Your Furry Friends: 6 Benefits Of Tracking Pets' Activities

It's not just difficult being a parent to a toddler, being a pet parent can be tough too. Often, you will wish that your furry friends could talk because, in the absence of a mutually understandable language, it often gets tough to decipher what they are feeling. Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Chief Veterinary Officer at Supertails, shares a solution. "Did you know that almost 30% of dogs experience stress when left alone? This startling statistic underscores the importance of understanding our pets' emotional and physical well-being. While we can't always be there to observe their every move, modern technology offers a powerful solution: Activity tracking." Dr Kalambi shares his insights on the issue.

What Is Pet Activity Tracking?

If you think tracking a pet's activities is the latest fad, think again. As Dr Kalambi points out, "Activity tracking for pets is not just a trend; it's a vital tool in preventive healthcare. By monitoring your pet's daily patterns, we can detect subtle changes that might indicate underlying health issues long before visible symptoms appear. It's like having a 24/7 health monitor for your furry family member."

How Activity Tracking Of Pets Help

Dr Shantanu Kalambi highlights the key areas where activity tracking can help you better understand and care for your pet:

1. Activity Levels: The Energy Gauge

Your pet's daily activity level is a barometer for their overall health and mood. Sudden changes in activity can signal various issues: increased activity might indicate anxiety or discomfort, while decreased activity could suggest pain, illness, or depression. Consistent activity patterns generally reflect a happy, healthy pet. By tracking these patterns, you can quickly identify when something might be amiss and take appropriate action.

2. Sleep Patterns: A Window to Wellness

Just like humans, pets need quality sleep for optimal health. Activity trackers can reveal how much your pet sleeps during the day and night, the quality of their sleep (light vs. deep sleep), and any disruptions in their normal sleep pattern. Changes in sleep behaviour can be early indicators of stress, pain, or illness, allowing you to address issues promptly.

3. Heart And Respiratory Rates: Vital Signs

Advanced pet activity trackers can monitor heart and respiratory rates, providing crucial health information. Elevated rates might indicate stress, excitement, or underlying health issues, while lower-than-normal rates could suggest fatigue or certain medical conditions. Tracking these vital signs over time can help identify trends and potential concerns. This data can be invaluable for both you and your veterinarian in maintaining your pet's health.

4. Calories Burned: Matching Diet To Activity

Understanding your pet's energy expenditure helps you provide the right nutrition. By tracking calories burned during activities, you can adjust food portions based on daily activity levels and prevent obesity by balancing intake and output. This tailors your pet's diet to their needs, promoting optimal health and weight management. An adult dog's weight should be 35-40 kg; a 10% increase is considered overweight, and a 20% increase in obesity. Studies show up to 63% of pet cats and 59.3% of pet dogs are overweight or obese, which shortens their lifespan compared to leaner pets.

5. Behavioural Changes: Detecting Discomfort

Subtle changes in behaviour can be early warning signs of health issues. Increased restlessness might indicate pain or anxiety, while sudden lethargy could suggest illness. Changes in routine behaviours, such as eating or playing, may signal discomfort. By tracking these patterns, you can detect potential problems early and seek veterinary care when needed.

6. External Factors: Considering Context

Pet activity tracking can help you understand how external factors affect your pet. Weather conditions can impact activity levels, changes in household routine can affect your pet's behaviour, and seasonal variations can influence activity and sleep patterns. This context allows you to better interpret your pet's data and make informed decisions about their care.

"Pet activity tracking is a window into your pet's world. By understanding their daily patterns and changes, you can provide more tailored care, detect potential health issues early, and strengthen the bond with your furry companion," says Dr Kalambi.