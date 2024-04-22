Pet Care In Summer: 5 Essential Tips To Safeguard Your Furry Friends In Hot Weather

As the temperature rises and the sun shines brighter, it's essential to ensure that our pets stay safe, cool, and comfortable during the summer months. Pets are affected by the summer heat in the same way that we are, therefore it is crucial to give them extra attention to keep them comfortable and healthy. All pet parents want the best for their fur babies and here are some tips to help manage your pets during this summer season.

Dr. Amit Apte, Veterinary Surgeon, Clinic Vet Care, Pune and Dr.Mohini Subhedar Companion Animal Veterinarian / Canine Nutritionist Clinic/ in Vet Care, Pune suggest the following steps:

Hydration

Just like us, pets need to stay hydrated during these months. Provide fresh water at all times. Make sure the water bowls are always filled and kept in cool places. Pets love to have ice cubes, so for larger dogs, you can give them a few ice cubes to eat in the afternoon hours, for smaller dogs you can add ice cubes to their bowl of water. Cats don’t tend to like cold water to drink, but a lot of cats like fresh running water so you can install indoor water fountains for cats. Freeze the broth you prepare for them to create a cold, liquid treat that still provides all the essential nutrients they need. It's a refreshing way to help them beat the heat.

Walks

Walking is one of the most important activities in a dog’s life. Make sure to not stop the walks. We need to limit outdoor activity but not stop it. Morning walks should be done by 9 am and evening walks should be done after 7 pm. Paw pad burns and paw injuries are a common occurrence in the summer season so be careful about the timing of walks. Leisure walks should be the aim and not extreme exercise.

Hair Cuts

For furry pets, consider giving them a trim. Regular grooming is essential, but avoid cutting their fur too short, as it could expose their skin to sunburn, especially small breed dogs. Trimming helps the formation of mats and makes it easy to brush and groom the dogs daily. For cats trimming is not necessary but brushing the coat is essential.

Avoid Leaving Your Dog in the Car

Leaving your dog in the car, even with a cracked window, can lead to heat buildup. Never leave your dog alone in the car even for a short while and even with closed windows or the AC on.

Breed specifications

Pugs, Boxers, Terriers, and Persian cats amongst other exotic breeds are more prone to heat strokes. So make sure to give extra care to these breeds. They need to be kept in cool places. For outdoor dogs, make sure to cover their enclosures, have coolers installed and ensure fresh water.

As summer temperatures rise, pet owners must prioritize their furry pets' safety and well-being. By following these essential tips, you can help your pets stay healthy and happy throughout the summer season. Remember, a little extra care and attention can go a long way in keeping our beloved pets safe during the warmer months.