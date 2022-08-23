Financial goals: 10 tips to spend money wisely

Financial independence: What does that mean? It involves more than just being able to pay for your basic needs, such as rent, food, utilities, and medical care. Financial independence requires a number of key elements, including wealth accumulation over time, inflation protection, and savings. If your principal source of income falls or stops altogether, you should still be able to support yourself thanks to your personal financial system.

OctaFX offers its top 10 advice for achieving financial independence. Note that following the advice won't work unless you make it a habit. Even if it takes time and effort, it is worthwhile.

Track your spending

Learn your money inflows and outflows first. Install one of those cost tracker applications if your banking app does not do that automatically because it could be difficult to keep track of your everyday transactions in your head or on paper.

Come up with a realistic budget

Create a realistic budget that suits your lifestyle. Cutting out coffee from the budget won't work if you are accustomed to drinking it every morning. Doing so is not about reducing spending. Instead, make an effort to budget your money and plan your purchases.

Create an emergency fund

By setting up an emergency fund, you can deal with unforeseen circumstances without having to borrow money at interest or sell your possessions in order to get out of the situation quickly. Putting aside 1 USD a day will give 30 USD more to your account at the end of the month. Similarly, if you save 10 rupees each day you will have 300 rupees in your wallet at the end of the month.

Pay your bills on time

Your budgeting strategy includes keeping track of your monthly expenses. It's simple to control your expenditure and prevent fees by making on-time payments on your bills.

Get rid of unnecessary recurring charges

You might have recurring charges if you've ever signed up for a streaming service's free trial and then forgotten about them. Verify your credit card statements to make sure you are not making unnecessary purchases. Cancel the subscription and save the money for your emergency fund!

Pay cash for expensive things (most of them)

Major life purchases like a house or a car can be assisted by loans. Cash is frequently the best option for other large purchases, such as a 65" TV, as you save the monthly interest payment you would otherwise have to make.

Use credit cards wisely

Nowadays, most credit cards have no annual fees, and occasionally, promotional offers can be useful. However, to prevent additional penalties, make sure your payments are made on time, maintain your credit card limit for emergency situations, and pay off goods within a month.

Diversify your savings

Try diversifying your funds with other currencies, precious metals, and rental income to shield them from inflation and other market risks (earned from renting out a property). Your portfolio will become more resilient as a result.

Start saving for retirement

Start saving for retirement now, regardless of your age; the earlier you start, the more you will receive. To make sure you don't access the money for purposes other than saving, set up a separate fund or term deposit.

Create an investment strategy

Choose wisely. There are various kinds of investment; some are simpler to access than others. However, even a tiny investment commitment offers the chance for increased income and financial security.

Again, only if you follow the advice daily will you be able to develop a more independent personal financial system. Being independent is a way of life, not a hobby.

