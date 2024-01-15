Getting Married Soon? Tips To Cope With Stress And Anxiety For Wedding Preps, Psychologist Shares

With the wedding season beginning soon, the spotlight is on the grooms and brides with all the early preparations, dancing, meeting and greeting. Most couples may feel burnt out by the time the wedding day comes near and there is no turning back from the lavish ceremonial preps and everything involving your D-day plans.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Ms. Ishita Datta, Counselling Psychologist at DocVita shares how couples gearing up to get married soon can deal with stress and anxiety before their big day.

Read an excerpt from the interaction, here:

How can brides and grooms prioritize self-care during wedding planning, and what practical strategies do you recommend to prevent burnout?

To prioritize self-care during wedding planning, communication is key. The couple should establish clear expectations from the outset, especially in the case of a love marriage with parental approval. This includes the number of festivities and how big or small they want an event to be.

While relatives are excited to participate, it's important for the bride and groom to recognize their central roles. They don’t have to be constantly surrounded by merrymaking relatives.

Taking breaks, ensuring ample rest, staying hydrated, and incorporating exercise is crucial. While the wedding is a joyous occasion, the couple's involvement and mood set the tone. By balancing participation with self-care, they can prevent burnout and truly enjoy the celebration.

What are early signs of burnout during wedding preparations, and how can couples address these signals for a healthier wedding journey?

Wedding preparations can be overwhelming, signifying the beginning of a lifelong journey. The stress of understanding, adapting to each other’s lifestyles, and ensuring compatibility can manifest in various ways, often leading to burnout. Early signs may include irritability, avoidance, sulking, and in extreme cases, anxiety attacks.

To address these signals for a healthier wedding journey, open communication is vital. The couple should share their mental state with at least one family member or trusted friend. Seeking support from involved elders is key; they can help by either reducing the number of events or simplifying them.

By acknowledging these signs and fostering communication, couples can navigate the wedding preparations with a focus on mental well-being.

How do you advise couples to communicate openly about their mental well-being during the wedding planning process, and what tips do you have for mutual support in managing stress?

In my opinion, as Indian weddings require the involvement of families to a great extent, communication with elders is key for couples during wedding planning. Additionally, building trust between partners is essential, with one designated person communicating with both families. Instead of delving into problem areas, focus on constructive discussions about the future. In cases where stress leads to altercations, seeking pre-marital counseling from a professional can provide valuable support.

Prioritizing open communication and seeking professional help when needed ensures a healthier wedding planning process.

What mindfulness practices do you suggest for engaged couples to stay present and grounded amid the business of wedding preparations?

I recommend incorporating mindfulness practices into their daily routine. This can include meditation, taking mindful walks, practicing yoga, and keeping a journal to document happy moments experienced during the preparation.

These practices can help couples stay present and grounded, fostering a sense of calm amid the whirlwind of wedding planning.

In the face of societal expectations, how can couples redefine success for their mental well-being during wedding planning, and what role does mindset play in navigating these challenges?

To redefine success for their mental well-being during wedding planning, the key is to remember that the ceremony is a celebration of a happy occasion, not an event for showmanship or competition. Keeping this objective in focus is crucial to navigating the stress of wedding planning. It's essential for the couple to be on the same page regarding this, reinforcing a shared understanding of the true purpose of the celebration.