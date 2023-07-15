Why Do Friendships Make Us Healthier? 4 Ways Your Friends Can Boost Your Mental Health

While wonderful friends may help you get over terrible situations and eliminate harmful behaviours, toxic connections can leave you feeling depleted, suffocated, nervous, and frequently unequal. Friendships are special because they are connected to a variety of facets of your life, including your family, job, and interests.

These emotions can also seep into all of these areas when you have a toxic connection. It could be time to reconsider if a certain friendship belongs in your life if it isn't serving your requirements.

Humans are naturally sociable creatures. Our friendships may have a significant influence on our life, therefore they must leave you feeling happy, supported, and understood.



In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Muskan Chandra, Counselling Psychologist at Lissun shares how friendship boost mental health.

Muskan Chandra, Counselling Psychologist says, "Friendships are the vibrant threads that weave happiness, support, and understanding into our lives colossal tapestry. Although friendships are frequently praised for their joy, their effects on our mental health go much further."

Scientific study has found a wide range of ways in which friendships considerably improve our well-being, in addition to the laughing and shared experiences. Understanding the crucial role that solid friendships play in fostering and protecting our mental health as we manage the complexity of modern life is crucial.

An Anchor of Strength During Difficult Times

Friendships serve as an unwavering pillar of support during life's inevitable ups and downs. Stress, worry, and feelings of loneliness can be reduced by the sympathetic presence of a reliable friend. When experiencing adversity, having the certainty that someone actually cares, listens, and understands can help build resilience. According to studies, those who have supportive social networks are better able to handle stress, deal with depression less frequently, and feel better overall.

Increasing Confidence and Self-Esteem

Our sense of self can be incredibly lifted and validated by friendships. Genuine friends provide acceptance, reassurance, and support, which can increase our sense of confidence and self-worth. They have a beneficial influence on us and assist us in navigating our uncertainties, recognizing our accomplishments, and seeing our strengths.

Friends add to our sense of self-worth by giving us real compliments, encouraging words, or simply being there for us when we're vulnerable. This allows us to face life with more confidence.

Improved Emotional Resilience

When we have friends at our side, it is simpler to ride the emotional rollercoaster of life. According to research, having social relationships protects our mental health from the negative effects of stress. Sharing our concerns and anxieties with dependable people enables us to get insightful insights and coping mechanisms in addition to assisting us in processing and making sense of our feelings.

Additionally, friendships frequently involve doing things together, like working out, discovering new interests, or just hanging out, which releases endorphins and lowers the likelihood of mental health conditions developing.

Encourages a Sense of Belonging

A sense of connection and belonging is one of our most basic wants. Friendships satisfy this fundamental need by providing a place where we are valued for who we are and accepted for who we are.

The sense of community that friendships offer, whether it is a close-knit group of friends or a lone confidant, supports our mental health. It gives us a sense of stability, lessens our emotions of loneliness and isolation, and gives our lives significance.

It is obvious that friendships are not merely accessories but rather important cornerstones of our mental health as we negotiate the complex tapestry of life.

Friendships profoundly impact how we feel about our mental health because they provide unwavering support while promoting emotional resilience, elevating our self-esteem, and creating a feeling of community. Because they have the capacity to heal, elevate, and enrich our lives in a manner that no other force can, let's treasure and cultivate these priceless connections.

For the benefit of your mental health and the well-being of people around you, reach out to your friends, build new relationships, and celebrate the amazing gift of friendship.