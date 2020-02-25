हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ISRO

GSLV-F10 to launch Earth observation satellite, GISAT-1, on March 5: ISRO

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5.43 pm (IST) subject to weather conditions.

GSLV-F10 to launch Earth observation satellite, GISAT-1, on March 5: ISRO

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F10) will launch the Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on March 5, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday.

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 5.43 pm (IST) subject to weather conditions. Weighing about 2275 kg, GISAT-1 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four-metre diameter Ogive shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of the GSLV.

Operating from geostationary orbit, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation in India, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.

