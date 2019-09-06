close

Chandrayaan-2

How foreign media is covering Chandrayaan-2's Vikram landing on moon

Image Credit: ISRO
New Delhi: It's a big day for India as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is all set to touch down on the moon. The soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander on the lunar surface is scheduled between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on Saturday, followed by the Rover (Pragyan) roll out between 5:30 am to 6:30 am. 

The significance of the space mission has been a point of discussion across the world as Chandrayaan-2 is India's first attempt at soft-landing on the surface of the moon. Also, the mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

Chandrayaan-2's milestone is being closely watched by all media houses across the country as well as the international media. 

Here's how foreign media is covering the giant leap of India's space programme.

The New York Times

"India Looks Hopefully to the Moon Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 Landing," reads the headline. 

CNN

"India's polar moon mission puts Chandrayaan-2 in the history books," CNN said.

BBC 

BBC said quoted Chandrayaan-2 as, "The grand ambitions of India's second Moon mission."

ALJAZEERA

"India's Chandrayaan-2 ready for moon landing," read Aljazeera's headline from September 3.

The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. It is India's second mission to the moon and was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan-1.

READ ALL STORIES RELATED TO CHANDRAYAAN-2

After revolving around the Earth`s orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO to watch the event. 

